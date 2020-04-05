Human rights lawyer elected new leader of UK's Labour Party, apologises for 'stain of anti-Semitism'

A human rights lawyer has won the leadership of Britain's Labour Party.

Sir Keir Starmer. Source: Associated Press

Sir Keir Starmer took to Twitter after his landslide victory came, with his planned special conference shelved because of the Covid-19 crisis.

"It’s the honour and privilege of my life to be elected as the leader of the Labour party," he said after winning 56.2 per cent of the votes.

He also apologised to the Jewish community for the "stain of anti-Semitism" in the party, a crisis that rocked predecessor Jeremy Corbyn’s election hopes.

"I am sorry, and I will tear out this poison by its roots," the 57-year-old said.

Sir Keir’s heralding a fresh chapter in the party’s history after five years under Mr Corbyn, vowing to firstly work "in the national interest" during the coronavirus pandemic.