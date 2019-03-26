Human remains found in search for snorkeller, believed to be shark victim, off Australia coast

Human remains have been discovered near where a man is believed to have been killed by a shark while snorkelling with his family off the South Australian coast.

Source: istock.com

Police are investigating whether they belong to 32-year-old Duncan Craw, who disappeared on Thursday near Port Macdonnell in the state's lower southeast.



A great white shark was spotted in the area by a police helicopter that day and a damaged wetsuit belonging to Craw was found the following morning.



Police today said a member of the public had found human remains at a beach area off Finger Point Rd in Port Macdonnell.

Forensic examination of the remains has not yet been completed, but Craw's family has been notified of the discovery.



His stepsister Andrea Hamblin said in a statement posted on Twitter that the family would be bringing him home to Warrnambool.



"It brings us comfort to know that he would have passed away peacefully in the water," Hamblin said.



"While we may never know for sure, based on the evidence we do have, we now believe it is most likely Duncan suffered a medical episode long before the arrival of the shark.



"We want everyone to know that the ocean is still a place of peace and beauty for us. We will keep enjoying the outdoors, remembering Duncan as we do so."



An operations manager at an agriculture contracting company, Craw had travelled to SA from Victoria for a camping trip with his wife and young son.



He had been snorkelling during a day out when his wife lost sight of him in the water, according to an earlier family statement.



"He was also the best father to Levi and a beautiful husband and best friend to Tay, his high school sweetheart," Ms Hamblin said.



"He was a cheerful, loving, helpful son. He was a kind and cheeky brother to his sisters.



"He was a fun-loving, mischievous and supportive mate who had a heart of gold."

