Human leg washed up on NSW beach belongs to spear fisherman who disappeared 750km away

Source:  AAP

A human leg washed up on a NSW mid north coast beach has been identified as belonging to an experienced spear fisherman who last month disappeared 750 km away off the Queensland coast.

The bones washed up south of Coffs Harbour. Source: Nine

Police were called to North Beach at Mylestom, south of Coffs Harbour, on Tuesday after the leg bone was discovered by a member of the public.

It was found on Saturday to belong to 38-year-old Bundaberg man Andrew Page, who failed to resurface after a free dive 750 km north off Elliott Heads near Bundaberg in late November.

Police say a report will be prepared for the coroner.

Last month, Mr Page's parents said they were comforted by the knowledge he died doing what he loved.

Robert and Colleen Page also issued heartfelt thanks to emergency services who spent days searching for him.

Mr Page's passion for diving, a skill his father taught him from the age of eight, saw him explore Australia's east coast and travel the world.

