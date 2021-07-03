Huge undersea gas leak sees Gulf of Mexico erupt in flames

Mexico’s state-owned oil company said this morning it suffered a rupture in an undersea gas pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico, sending flames boiling to the surface in the Gulf waters.

Petroleos Mexicanos said it had dispatched fire control boats to pump more water over the flames.

Pemex, as the company is known, said nobody was injured in the incident in the offshore Ku-Maloob-Zaap field.

The leak overnight occurred about 150 metres from a drilling platform. The company said it had brought the gas leak under control about five hours later.