Huge undersea gas leak sees Gulf of Mexico erupt in flames

Source:  Associated Press

Mexico’s state-owned oil company said this morning it suffered a rupture in an undersea gas pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico, sending flames boiling to the surface in the Gulf waters.

An underwater gas leak saw flames rocket to the surface of the ocean, creating an incredible sight. Source: Manuel Lopez San Martin/Twitter

Petroleos Mexicanos said it had dispatched fire control boats to pump more water over the flames.

Pemex, as the company is known, said nobody was injured in the incident in the offshore Ku-Maloob-Zaap field.

The leak overnight occurred about 150 metres from a drilling platform. The company said it had brought the gas leak under control about five hours later.

But the accident gave rise to the strange sight of rolling balls of flame boiling up from below the surface of the Gulf of Mexico.

