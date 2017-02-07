 

Huge death toll from Afghanistan avalanches expected to rise as rescue teams plough through snow-blocked roads

Associated Press

Avalanches in Afghanistan triggered by heavy snowfall across the country have killed at least 119 people in recent days, officials said overnight.

It’s expected to rise as rescuers reach isolated areas where it’s feared more people are trapped under the snow.
Wais Ahmad Barmak, the state minister for disaster management and humanitarian affairs, said that at least 89 people have been injured and 190 homes destroyed by avalanches in multiple provinces. Those figures were expected to rise as rescue teams made their way through snow-blocked roads to afflicted areas.

Many of the most recent fatalities come from Nuristan province, near the Pakistani border, where two villages were buried in snow.

Mr Barmak's spokesman Omer Mohammadi said rescue teams have so far recovered 48 bodies from those villages and that more than 1,000 hectares of farmland have been destroyed.

Mr Mohammadi said it would take some time to establish a clear picture of the full extent of the damage.

"This will take days for us to clean up all roads covered with snow in different provinces," he said.

On Sunday night, Afghanistan's government declared a public holiday due to the heavy snowfall across the country.

The United Nations has offered its assistance.

"I commend the efforts of the Afghan government that has quickly mobilized to respond to the disaster," said UN humanitarian coordinator for Afghanistan Mark Bowden in a statement.

"The UN system stands ready to fully support the Afghan government in responding."

More than 60 people are dead and others stuck under rubble after avalanches struck the two countries.

Watch: Towns pick up the pieces after heavy snowfall causes deadly avalanches in Afghanistan and Pakistan

