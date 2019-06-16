TODAY |

Huge crowds march in Hong Kong, piling pressure on leader

Associated Press
Tens of thousands of Hong Kong residents, mostly in black, jammed the city's streets today, demanding an end to a proposed extradition bill and the resignation of the city's top leader.

The crowds, walking slowly and shouting "withdraw" and "resign," spilled into the streets from downtown Victoria Park and began marching toward the Central district where the government headquarters is located.

The demonstrators carried banners demanding that Chief Executive Carrie Lam resign and drop the legislation completely instead of just suspending it as she announced yesterday.

"Our demands are simple. Carrie Lam must leave office, the extradition law must be withdrawn and the police must apologise for using extreme violence against their own people," said bank worker John Chow as he marched with a group of his friends.

"And we will continue," he said.

Today's march looked likely to match in scale one a week earlier that brought as many as 1 million out to express their concern over the former British colony's relations with mainland China.

The rally drew marchers both young and old.

Protesters carrying umbrellas gather at Victoria Peak to stage a protest against the extradition bill in Hong Kong, Sunday, June 16, 2019. Hong Kong residents were gathering Sunday for another massive protest over an unpopular extradition bill that has highlighted the territory's apprehension about relations with mainland China, a week after the crisis brought as many as 1 million into the streets. (Apple Daily via AP)
Protestors carrying umbrellas gather at Victoria Peak to stage a protest against the extradition bill in Hong Kong, Source: Associated Press

Few wore face masks or appeared concerned to hide their identities, in contrast with demonstrations a few days earlier where participants expressed worries over retribution from the authorities.

Pro-democracy activists were calling for a general strike on Monday despite Lam's decision to suspend work on the legislation.

Some labour unions, teachers associations and other groups were planning boycotts of work and classes.

"We encourage all the public to carry on the campaign," said Bonny Leung and other leaders of the pro-democracy Civil Human Rights Front.

Thousands of protesters shouting slogans and carrying signs march on the streets against an extradition bill on Sunday, June 16, 2019, through Hong Kong. Tens of thousands of Hong Kong residents, mostly in black, have jammed the city's streets Sunday to protest the government's handling of a proposed extradition bill. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
Thousands of protestors shouting slogans and carrying signs march on the streets against an extradition bill today. Source: Associated Press
