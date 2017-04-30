 

Huge crowd brave sweltering temperatures to protest at People’s Climate March in Washington DC

Thousands of people across the US marched in rain, snow and sweltering heat today to demand action on climate change — mass protests that coincided with President Donald Trump's 100th day in office, and took aim at his agenda for rolling back environmental protections.

Thousands of protestors converge on the White House to oppose climate change.
At the marquee event, the People's Climate March in Washington, DC, tens of thousands of demonstrators made their way down Pennsylvania Avenue on their way to encircle the White House as temperatures soared into the 30s.

Organisers said about 300 sister marches or rallies were being held around the country, including in Seattle, Boston and San Francisco.

A wet spring snow fell in Denver, where several hundred activists posed in the shape of a giant thermometer for a photograph and a dozen people rode stationary bikes to power the loudspeakers.

In Chicago, a rain-soaked crowd of thousands headed from the city's federal plaza to Trump Tower.

"We are here because there is no Planet B," the Rev Mariama White-Hammond of Bethel AME Church told a rally in Boston.

The demonstrations came one week after supporters of science gathered in 600 cities around the globe, alarmed by political and public rejection of established research on topics including climate change and the safety of vaccines.

Participants said they object to Trump's rollback of restrictions on mining, oil drilling and greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired power plants, among other things.

Trump has called climate change a hoax, disputing the overwhelming consensus of scientists that the world is warming and that man-made carbon emissions are primarily to blame.

Some of the marches drew big-name attendees, including former Vice President Al Gore and actor Leonardo DiCaprio in the nation's capital. In Montpelier, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders called the marches part of a fight for the future of the planet.

"Honoured to join Indigenous leaders and native peoples as they fight for climate justice," DiCaprio tweeted.

