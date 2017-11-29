Huge chunk of ice breaks off glacier in Chile

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
The driver then got out and pushed the man who was hit on Karioitahi Beach. Police are making inquiries.
Four weeks out from Xmas and the gloves are off in the Beehive. Follow the action live.
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Jack has proudly been learning te reo for a year.
Another slip took place at the site about 5pm yesterday, taking with it a piece of equipment.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ