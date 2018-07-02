 

A hug two months in the making: Girl reunited with family in Miami after being separated by US authorities

Source:

Associated Press

A seven-year-old migrant child had an emotional reunion with her mother in Miami today, after being separated from her family by US authorities.

Buena Ventura Martin Godinez and daughter Janne were separated for two months.
Source: Associated Press

It was a hug two months in the making.

Tears streamed down Buena Ventura Martin Godinez's cheeks while embracing her daughter Janne in the Miami airport.

Godinez had been separated from her seven-year-old daughter for several weeks due to US President Donald Trump's zero tolerance immigration policy forcing families to be separated when crossing the border.

"I would advise people to find another country to seek refuge," Godinez said.

"Because here, the law is very tough, people don't have a heart. Your child is a treasure and to have them separated is very painful. They are God's blessing."

The little girl was in the custody of a child welfare agency in Michigan and made heartbreaking calls to her mother, asking when they'd be reunited.

The family is one of thousands who have tried to find refuge in the US in recent weeks only to be caught up in the harsh reality of an immigration system that has never been as welcoming as many desperate migrants hoped and has grown harsher under Trump, with the separation of parents from children as a means of discouraging illegal immigration.

