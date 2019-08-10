TODAY |

Huawei unveils phone system that could replace Android

Associated Press
More From
World
Technology
Asia
North America

Huawei yesterday unveiled a smartphone operating system that it said can replace Google's Android, adding to the Chinese tech giant's efforts to insulate itself against US sanctions.

The announcement of HarmonyOS highlights the growing ability of Huawei, the number two global smartphone brand and biggest maker of network gear for phone carriers, to create technology and reduce its reliance on American vendors.

US curbs imposed in May threatened Huawei's smartphone sales by limiting access to Android and blocking Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc., from supporting music and other services based on the system.

Huawei Technologies Ltd. wants to keep using Android, Richard Yu, CEO of its consumer device unit, said at a conference for software developers in the southern city of Dongguan.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The ban will harm billions of consumers and directly affect American jobs, the company claims. Source: Breakfast

"However, if we cannot use it in the future we can immediately switch to HarmonyOS," Yu said. He said that could be done in as little as two days if needed.

Huawei, China's first global tech brand, is at the centre of a battle between Washington and Beijing over the ruling Communist Party's ambitions to develop companies that can compete in robotics and other fields.

The Trump administration says Beijing's efforts are based on stealing or pressuring companies to hand over technology. Washington and other trading partners say the Chinese campaign violates its free-trade obligations.

Washington has labelled Huawei a security threat, an accusation the company denies. Some officials also see the rise of Huawei and other Chinese tech competitors as a potential threat to US industrial leadership.

Huawei spends about US$12 billion a year on US semiconductor chips and other components. The company said the US export curbs might cut its projected sales by US$30 billion over two years.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Chinese company is facing problems in New Zealand, trying to convince officials its equipment is not a security risk. Source: 1 NEWS

Since then, authorities have said vendors will be allowed to supply technology that is available from other sources. That came after American technology suppliers warned they would be hurt by the loss of one of their biggest customers.

Huawei also has developed its own chipsets for low-end smartphones and servers, though it still needs US vendors for its most advanced products.

Yu said Huawei's first device using HarmonyOS would be released today under its Honor brand.

Huawei, headquartered in the southern city of Shenzhen, near Hong Kong, reported earlier its smartphone shipments rose 24 per cent in the first half of 2019 over a year ago to 118 million.

"We could have done better, but due to the challenges we face in the international market, our shipments dropped a bit," Yu said.

Huawei reported that sales in the six months through June rose 23.2 per cent over a year earlier to 401.3 billion yuan (US$58.3 billion). That was up from 2018 growth of 19.5 per cent but Chairman Liang Hua warned Huawei will "face difficulties" in the second half.

Liang said then that Huawei was reviewing its product lineup to make sure it could fill orders without US components if necessary.

On Friday, Yu said HarmonyOS is designed to operate on PCs and tablet computers as well as smartphones, allowing users to integrate music and other functions across multiple devices.

HarmonyOS will be open source to allow outside developers to contribute to its development, Yu said.

"We want to build a global operating system, so it will not be used by Huawei alone," he said.

In this image from video released by Huawei, Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group, speaks during a news conference in Dongguan, China, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Huawei unveiled a smartphone operating system that it said can replace Google's Android, adding to the Chinese tech giant's efforts to insulate itself against U.S. sanctions. The announcement of HarmonyOS highlights the growing ability of Huawei, the No. 2 global smartphone brand and biggest maker of network gear for phone carriers, to create technology and reduce its reliance on American vendors. (Huawei via AP)
In this image from video released by Huawei, Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group, speaks during a news conference in Dongguan, China. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Technology
Asia
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Lady Gaga at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's 3rd Annual Patron Of The Artists Awards held at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills, USA on November 8, 2018.
Lady Gaga to 'fully fund' classroom projects in areas affected by recent shootings
2
Passengers erupt in applause as Wellington train manager ejects woman for racist bullying
3
Major roads affected after wild weather hits South Island
4
The former NRL star caught the eye in the Giants' 31-22 win over the Jets.
Valentine Holmes smashed, before impressing in NFL pre-season hit out
5
Mr Iti visited the South Auckland protest site with a message that "this is stolen property, so it needs to be given back".
Māori activist Tame Iti praises 'younger generation' occupying 'stolen property' at Ihumātao
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Armed man arrested outside Missouri Walmart days after El Paso shooting testing right to bear arms
00:51
The Hollywood actor, 69, helped carry supplies onboard the ship.

Richard Gere visits migrants stranded in Mediterranean for more than a week
00:33
The remains of Colonel Roy Knight Jr. were flown home to Texas on a commercial jet flown by Captain Bryan Knight.

After 52 years, son flies remains of Vietnam War pilot home to Texas

Large-scale UK power cut disrupts rail, road traffic in rush hour