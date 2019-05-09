TODAY |

Huawei cuts meetings with US, sends US workers home

Associated Press
More From
World
Technology
Asia

The Financial Times reported overnight that tech giant Huawei has ordered its employees to cancel technical meetings with American contacts and has sent home numerous U.S. employees working at its Chinese headquarters.

The moves come amid growing U.S.-China tensions over trade and technology in which Huawei has been a main target.

The newspaper quoted Huawei's chief strategy architect, Dang Wenshuan, as saying that American citizens working in R&D were repatriated two weeks ago, after the Chinese group and 68 affiliates were placed on the U.S. Commerce Department's "Entity List," which effectively bars American firms from selling technology to Huawei without government approval.

The FT said a workshop underway at Huawei at the time was "hastily disbanded, and American delegates were asked to remove their laptops, isolate their networks and leave the Huawei premises."

It quoted Dang as saying that Huawei is also limiting interactions between its employees and American citizens.

Huawei declined to comment on the FT report.

China's commerce ministry announced yesterday that it will establish its own list of foreign enterprises, organizations and individuals it deems to be "unreliable entities" — a possible response to the U.S. blacklist.

Entities are "unreliable" if they "fail to comply with market rules, break from the spirit of contracts and block or stop supplying Chinese enterprise for non-commercial reasons, seriously damaging the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises," ministry spokesman Gao Feng said at a news briefing.

Gao said the specific measures to be taken against the entities will be announced at a later date.

The purpose of the list is to oppose unilateralism and trade protectionism, as well as safeguard China's national security, he said.

Intelligence and policy analyst Paul Buchanan explained the UK’s provisional conditions in allowing for the rollout of the network.
Source: Breakfast
More From
World
Technology
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:10
“They’re just boobs, half of the population has them,” she told Barbara, who complained about a low cut top.
Seven Sharp's Hilary Barry responds to unusual viewer feedback about her cleavage
2
Memory Brown says the Budget will give her an extra $10 per week, just enough for milk and bread.
Auckland mother of nine disappointed at lack of support after today's Budget announcement
3
9th July 2018, Stadion Allmend, Lucerne, Switzerland; Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern Athletics; Dame Valerie Adams (NZL) in action during the Women's Shot Put event
Dame Valerie Adams parts ways with her manager of 14 years
4
Gabriel Makhlouf is under fire after complaining to police over a claimed hack of information from its website, something that has a much simpler explanation.
John Armstrong's opinion: Grant Robertson and Treasury boss should resign over Budget data leak
5
Air New Zealand Boeing 787 (file picture).
Air New Zealand plane en route to Pape'ete struck by lightning, forced to return to Auckland
MORE FROM
World
MORE
Albuquerque Police officers investigate a fatal shooting involving an Uber driver

New Mexico Uber driver shot passenger dead over 'large amount' of vomit, prosecutors say
Afghan,jihad,Afghan,jihad

Dutch hostage held by Filipino militants killed in gun battle
The co-champions of the 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee

US Spelling Bee ends in eight-way tie, all winners taking home $50,000
01:34
Witnesses reported hearing screams and seeing the boy “hanging backwards” from a carriage.

Boy hospitalised after falling from roller-coaster at UK theme park