How's that for a trickshot! UK sports bar tees up snooker hit of the year

Source:Facebook/ All Stars Bristol
A British sports bar has nailed an impressive snooker trickshot, with footage of the feat going viral on social media.
All Stars Bar in Bristol does the stint each Christmas but the most recent attempt was a little late in the piece.
Viewers didn't seem to mind, with the clip receiving over one million views on Facebook in less than 48 hours.
Owner Shane O'Hara told Bristol Post it took eight hours to put the trickshot together and shoots down claims it is fake, saying he pulled off the video because of his "relentless perseverance".
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news