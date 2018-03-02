'How's that for an introduction!' - News anchor unruffled as exotic bird lands on her head

A news anchor in the US showed she's a true professional, keeping going with her broadcast when an exotic bird flew into the studio and landed on her head.

CBS presenter Nichelle Medina was doing an introduction to an item about ridding your garden of bugs when suddenly a hot-pink bird flew into shot and perched on her hair.

Medina kept her cool, apparently waiting for the unwelcome guest to exit the set.

"How's that for an introduction!" Medina's male co-presenter declared.

The long-beaked bird pecked as the man held up his hand.

"We'll be right back," Medina announced.

The bird then flew over to the man who ducked, saying: We'll be talking about this next."

Australia's Nine News reports the bird named Sophie was visiting the studio from the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.