 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


'How's that for an introduction!' - News anchor unruffled as exotic bird lands on her head

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A news anchor in the US showed she's a true professional, keeping going with her broadcast when an exotic bird flew into the studio and landed on her head.

CBS presenter Nichelle Medina showed she's a true professional as the red bird perched on her hair.
Source: Nine

CBS presenter Nichelle Medina was doing an introduction to an item about ridding your garden of bugs when suddenly a hot-pink bird flew into shot and perched on her hair.

Medina kept her cool, apparently waiting for the unwelcome guest to exit the set.

"How's that for an introduction!" Medina's male co-presenter declared.

The long-beaked bird pecked as the man held up his hand.

"We'll be right back," Medina announced.

The bird then flew over to the man who ducked, saying: We'll be talking about this next."

Australia's Nine News reports the bird named Sophie was visiting the studio from the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

The footage has been shared across the US with fans praising Medina for staying calm.

Related

Television

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Phil Twyford also says those who get the affordable houses will be decided through a ballot, not means testing.

More than 150 new state houses to be built in regional New Zealand in major government project


2
Alby Fox Davis, taken from the.small.folk Instagram

'We adore you beyond belief' - tragedy as Australian boy chokes on bouncy ball just days before fourth birthday

00:24
3
Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School.

Video: 'That's not bullying I'd call that assault' - Rotorua school investigating after boy filmed viciously kicking fellow student in head

4

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


03:31
5
Colin Mitchell was found guilty by a jury after the incident at the Riverhead quarry.

Man found guilty of horrifying kidnapping and sexually motivated attack on woman at Auckland quarry revealed to be a serial rapist

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

01:00
Pat Brown never saw her parents again after leaving for New Zealand, and says Britain's apology in 2010 was emotionally draining.

'It still hurts' - British post-war child migrant to NZ weeps as abuse inquiry recommends compensation

Pat Brown of Nelson says she's had a good life here but the child migrant scheme should never have happened.

02:03
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Lots of cloud but mostly dry with occasional showers

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

02:37
Olivia Wensley has described a world full of relentless power abuse, harassment and debauchery she saw while working as a lawyer.

'I felt really violated' – former lawyer details 'atrocious' proposition from senior colleague, calls time on profession's 'dirty little secret'

Olivia Wensley has described a world full of relentless power abuse, harassment and debauchery she saw while working as a lawyer.

00:21
Both prime ministers turned to wave at the cheering group on Sydney Harbour.

'A boatload of Kiwis perhaps?' Malcolm Turnbull cracks a funny as press conference with Jacinda Ardern is interrupted by boaties on Sydney Harbour

Both prime ministers turned to wave at the cheering group while speaking outside Kirribilli House.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 