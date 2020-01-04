Hot, dry weather adds to danger in bushfire-affected Australian states

Firefighters are gearing up for the return of hot and dry conditions forecast to elevate bushfire risk across much of NSW.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Total fire bans have on today been declared for the Monaro alpine, southern ranges and southern slopes regions, while "very high" fire danger ratings are in place for much of western and southern NSW.

The Bureau of Meteorology says a heatwave is forecast to push temperatures into the mid-40s for parts of inland NSW in coming days.

The return of dangerous bushfire conditions follows a memorial service held for three American airmen killed in a firefighting plane crash in southern NSW.

Captain Ian McBeth, first officer Paul Clyde Hudson and flight engineer Rick DeMorgan Jr were killed when their water-bombing tanker crashed northeast of Cooma on January 23.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Grieving family and friends yesterday attended a memorial service for the men at the Richmond RAAF base.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian recently announced an inquiry into the state's bushfire crisis while stressing this season's danger was far from over.

"While we are focused on the rebuilding process we are mindful of the remaining fire threats," she said yesterday.

Thousands of homes have been damaged or destroyed by bushfires in NSW this summer, while 25 people have died.

Meanwhile, Firefighters are predicting a 15,000 hectare blaze south of Canberra to creep closer to the capital as temperatures spike and winds increase.

The NSW RFS released a fire spread prediction last night which showed the fire moving closer to the small village of Tharwa today.

ACT Emergency Services Commissioner Georgeina Whelan said hot and windy conditions plus a potential thunderstorm are expected over the weekend.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The fire is nine kilometres from the capital's southern outskirts and three kilometres from the small village of Tharwa.

Ms Whelan said she expected the fire to be "waking up" yesterday, describing it as a "living being" that was behaving unpredictably.

Authorities say it's the most serious blaze Canberra has faced since the deadly 2003 bushfires, which destroyed almost 500 homes and killed four people.

The territory's emergency services minister warned a state of emergency was likely to be declared with police ready for evacuations.

Canberrans were urged to stay out of the south if they didn't have a good reason to be there.

Three NSW rural firefighters were injured late on Wednesday after a tree collapsed onto their truck, with a fourth escaping uninjured.

Ms Whelan said all four had been hospitalised but were doing well.

Locals have also been warned against "disaster tourism", as authorities were forced to close roads to the public to avoid people travelling to capture images of the fire.

The Orroral Valley fire was burning at "advice" level last night and spreading slowly in all directions, with the main fire front 10km wide and flames one metre high.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The fire was sparked by a defence helicopter's landing light after it touched down in Namadgi National Park while on reconnaissance.

In Victoria, temperatures well above 40 degrees, damaging winds and dry lightning are expected to raise the fire threat after a week of calmer conditions.

The merry-go-round weather experienced a week ago is set to return, with Melbourne's forecast 43C expected to give way to possible flash flooding and muddy rain over the weekend.

The increased humidity combined with extreme heat will create tropical oppressive weather that will make Victoria's capital feel more like Darwin.

Melburnians have been urged to be aware of potential changes to public transport due to the heat, while the changing conditions will also bring severe to very high fire danger across the state.

Bushfire-ravaged East Gippsland was already experiencing the effects of the weather change on yesterday evening, as an emergency alert was issued for a blaze that threatened lives and homes.

The alert was later downgraded to "watch and act" level.

Rain expected to sweep through Victoria by Saturday and Sunday will not be spread evenly around the state, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, so will be of little help to firefighters.

"We'll see that rain move across, or showers and storms tending to rain areas. Though it will still be patchy and hit-and-miss, so not everywhere will see that drop of rain," the bureau's senior forecaster Diana Eadie told reporters.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The elevated fire conditions have prompted a total fire ban for all state regions except Gippsland and the northeast.

Emergency Services Minister Lisa Neville said current blazes are expected to become more active and there is a high risk of new fires starting.

"We do have some dormant areas that we expect, with the drying out over the next 24 hours, the potential for those fires to again get a bit more active," she said.