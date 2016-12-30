The hot don't stop! Muggy nights set to hinder Aucklanders' sleep for a while to come

Those finding it tough to get a decent night's sleep in Auckland due to the muggy overnight temperatures are in for some bad news.

Auckland waterfront. Source: istock.com

According to the MetService, average overnight temperatures in the region are set to stay around 19 to 20 degrees for at least the next seven days.

This is due to a warm air mass bringing high humidity levels over the upper North Island.

Every day this January, the lowest daily temperature has been noticeably above the historical average overnight Auckland January temperature of 15.7 degrees.

The average lowest daily temperature for January 2018 has been has been 17.9 degrees.

"It is going to feel warmer this January because of frequent humid air masses over the country of tropical origin," MetService meteorologist Tom Adams said.