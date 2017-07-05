Hot dog! Contestants compete to be crowned chowing champion in New York

Joey "Jaws" Chestnut continues his reign as the chowing champion at the annual July Fourth hot dog eating contest in New York.

The San Jose, California, man beat his own record to log a 10th win.

He downed 72 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes today, besting Carmen Cincotti, who ate 62.

Chestnut downed 70 franks and buns in 10 minutes last year, topping his record at the time and taking back the title from Matt "The Megatoad" Stonie.

Stonie came in third, with 48 franks and buns.

Miki Sudo notched a fourth-time win in the women's division of the contest at Nathan's Famous in New York.