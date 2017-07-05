 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Hot dog! Contestants compete to be crowned chowing champion in New York

share

Source:

Associated Press

Joey "Jaws" Chestnut continues his reign as the chowing champion at the annual July Fourth hot dog eating contest in New York.

Joey "Jaws" Chestnut ate a whopping 72 hot dogs to win the annual July Fourth hot dog eating contest.
Source: Associated Press

The San Jose, California, man beat his own record to log a 10th win.

He downed 72 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes today, besting Carmen Cincotti, who ate 62.

Chestnut downed 70 franks and buns in 10 minutes last year, topping his record at the time and taking back the title from Matt "The Megatoad" Stonie.

Stonie came in third, with 48 franks and buns.

Miki Sudo notched a fourth-time win in the women's division of the contest at Nathan's Famous in New York.

The Las Vegas woman ate 41 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes to win her fourth straight title.

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:21
1
For the first time since 2003 the Auld Mug is back in New Zealand.

Watch: The glorious moment the America's Cup arrives back on New Zealand soil

01:44
2
Members of the Orakei Marae officially welcomed the team home.

Watch: Team New Zealand get stunning Maori welcome after touching down with Auld Mug

00:49
3
Gold Coast woman Ingrid Brown had her face cut open when she and her partner confronted burglars.

Aussie mum slashed from mouth to ear in machete attack, may never smile again

02:59
4
The iconic Maori tune has recently been used as a rallying cry for the All Blacks during the Lions tour.

Watch: Daughter of Tutira Mai Nga Iwi composer says we've been singing the song wrong for over 50 years

00:38
5
1 NEWS NOW will have live coverage from Emirates Team New Zealand's Auckland homecoming parade.

Crowds ready to give a hero's welcome as Team New Zealand and the America's Cup arrive home

00:32
Burling again was quick to give credit to his team-mates for bringing the Auld Mug back to NZ shores.

'We do it to try and win yacht races' - humble Team NZ helmsman Peter Burling plays down hero status

Burling again was quick to give credit to his team-mates for bringing the Auld Mug back to NZ shores.

00:21
For the first time since 2003 the Auld Mug is back in New Zealand.

Watch: The glorious moment the America's Cup arrives back on New Zealand soil

For the first time since 2003 the Auld Mug is back in New Zealand.

00:44
Ashby said it was a pleasure and privilege to celebrate the America's Cup victory.

Triumphant Team New Zealand to parade America's Cup through Auckland CBD

Full details of the parade down Auckland's Queen St and onto a sail past in the Viaduct Basin.

04:26
A recent survey revealed New Zealand is the second-worst country for workplace bullying.

Workplace bullying causes some Kiwis to suffer mental health issues

Just under a decade ago, New Zealand was ranked as having the second-worst rate of workplace bullying in the world.


00:38
1 NEWS NOW will have live coverage from Emirates Team New Zealand's Auckland homecoming parade.

Kiwis to wait even longer for America's Cup after plane delayed

New Zealanders are ready to welcome the team and cup home.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ