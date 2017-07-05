 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Hot dog! Contestants compete to be crowned chowing champ in New York

share

Source:

Associated Press

Joey "Jaws" Chestnut gulped, chomped and powered his way to a 10th title today, continuing his record-setting reign as the chowing champion at the annual Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest.

Joey "Jaws" Chestnut ate a whopping 72 hot dogs to win the annual July Fourth hot dog eating contest.
Source: Associated Press

Shoving water-soaked buns and wriggling franks into his mouth on a hot, sunny day on the Coney Island boardwalk, he downed 72 dogs and buns in 10 minutes to beat his own record and hoist the Mustard Belt for a 10th time. The San Jose, California, man bested up-and-comer Carmen Cincotti, of Mays Landing, New Jersey, who ate 60 franks and buns on his 24th birthday.

Miki Sudo notched a fourth straight win in the women's competition. The Las Vegas woman ate 41 hot dogs and buns to beat Michelle Lesco of Tucson, Arizona, who downed 32 franks and buns.

During the men's competition, five people were taken into custody for trying to disrupt the event, police said. The people appeared to be attempting to unfold a black banner before police stopped them and took them away. They were taken to a precinct where they were questioned and released, police said.

The demonstrators later issued a statement saying they were from a group called Direct Action Everywhere, and want Nathan's to stop holding the contest.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals members separately had been giving away free vegan hot dogs outside the event, but spokeswoman Tricia Lebkuecher said the people arrested inside weren't affiliated with PETA.

Chestnut has dominated the chowdown throwdown for years, eating 70 franks and buns last year to top his then-record and take back the title from Matt "The Megatoad" Stonie. The 25-year-old Stonie came in third on Tuesday, with 48 franks and buns.

"There's no secret, I love to eat, and I love doing it, I love to win, so I had to figure out my body and push it to the limit," a sweating Chestnut said after his win. The 33-year-old said he'd hoped to down even more dogs but was leaving feeling good.

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:45
1
The 13 to 16 year olds say fans at the first Lions Test in Auckland made repeated sexual comments to them as they performed.

'It was really, really disgusting' - teenage girls from circus troupe say Lions fans subjected them to vile sexual comments


2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

02:59
3
The iconic Maori tune has recently been used as a rallying cry for the All Blacks during the Lions tour.

Watch: Daughter of Tutira Mai Nga Iwi composer says we've been singing the song wrong for over 50 years

00:44
4
Plumes of water were sprayed onto the Emirates plane to celebrate the team's homecoming and the arrival of the Auld Mug back to NZ.

Watch: Auckland Airport welcomes Emirates Team NZ home with water salute as plane taxis to gate

00:11
5
It's been almost a week since the Team NZ helmsman has been in front of camera, but the Kiwi hero managed to re-gather himself.

Watch: 'I'm pretty f… good!' - Peter Burling makes clever save, covers near-expletive in quick interview

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:45
The 13 to 16 year olds say fans at the first Lions Test in Auckland made repeated sexual comments to them as they performed.

'It was really, really disgusting' - teenage girls from circus troupe say Lions fans subjected them to vile sexual comments

The 13 to 16 year old performers say fans at the first Lions Test in Auckland made repeated sexual comments to them.

Last week, Associate Health Minister Peter Dunne released a list of approved medical cannabis products, most of which are sprays or pills.

Remove criminal penalties for all personal illicit drug use, says Drug Foundation, in radical proposal to treat drug use as a health issue

The Foundation unveiled the plan at Parliament this afternoon.

00:32
Burling again was quick to give credit to his team-mates for bringing the Auld Mug back to NZ shores.

'We do it to try and win yacht races' - humble Team NZ helmsman Peter Burling plays down hero status

Burling again was quick to give credit to his team-mates for bringing the Auld Mug back to NZ shores.

00:21
For the first time since 2003 the Auld Mug is back in New Zealand.

Watch: The glorious moment the America's Cup arrives back on New Zealand soil

For the first time since 2003 the Auld Mug is back in New Zealand.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ