Hot air balloon crashes over Egypt killing one, injuring 12

A hot air balloon carrying foreign tourists over Egypt's ancient city of Luxor crash-landed Friday (local time), killing a tourist from South Africa and injuring at least 12 others, Egyptian officials said.

Flag of Egypt. Source: Associated Press

It's understood four New Zealanders were on board the hot air balloon, and were not injured.

Strong winds forced the balloon, which was carrying 20 tourists, off course above the southern city, home to some of Egypt's most famous pharaonic temples and tombs.

The balloon took off around sunrise and flew about 45 minutes at an altitude of 450 meters before the pilot lost control over a mountainous area, the officials said, adding that the pilot was also injured.

They said other balloons had taken off around the same time but landed safely. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

An official statement from the Luxor governorate confirmed that 12 people were injured. It was unclear whether the governorate included the pilot among those injured.