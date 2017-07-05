Hot air balloon carrying 17 crash lands in alligator filled Florida pond

A hot air balloon carrying 17 people had a perilous landing today in a Florida pond filled with alligators, narrowly missing power lines on its way down.

One of the passengers on board, Sebastian Westerby, said most of the other balloonists didn't take the pilot seriously when he said they were about to make a water landing.

"We were excited about this but it got scary real fast. We were like no, he's just kidding right?" Westerby told local media outlet Wesh 2 News.

The balloon pilot told Florida police officers there was issues with the wind as he was trying to land.

"Alright folks we're going to get a little bit wet, sorry about that," the pilot said metres before striking the pond's surface.