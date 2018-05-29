 

Hospital staff says they didn't expect ex-Russian spy and daughter to survive poisoning

Staff at the British hospital which treated Sergei and Yulia Skripal, who were exposed to the nerve agent Novichok, have been speaking about their experiences.

Dr Stephen Jukes said staff didn’t expect the former Russian spy and his daughter to recover.
In an exclusive interview with BBC Newsnight, doctors and nurses who spent weeks caring for the Skripals at Salisbury District Hospital, said when they were first admitted the scale of the incident was still unknown and that the couple were not expected to survive.

Dr Duncan Murray, head of the hospital's Intensive Care Department, said the high standard of clinical care received by the couple and help and advice from international experts from the nearby Porton Down laboratory, was key to their survival.

Staff said the Skripals were kept under heavy sedation and given large doses of drugs designed to stimulate their natural production of a key enzyme to protect them from the effects of the nerve agent.

Asked whether the Skripals would need to have long-term medical care, the hospital's medical director, Dr Christine Blanshard, said "the honest answer is that we don't know."

Yulia Skripal and her ex-spy father, 66, were poisoned in a nerve agent attack in the city in March.

Britain blames Russia for poisoning the Skripals with the military-grade nerve agent - a charge Russia vehemently denies.

The incident has sparked a Cold War-style diplomatic crisis between Russia and the West, including the expulsion of hundreds of diplomats from both sides.

