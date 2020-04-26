TODAY |

Hospital staff form guard of honour for baby girl as she's moved out of isolation after battling Covid-19

Source:  1 NEWS

A six-month old baby has received a round of applause from the medical professionals looking after at a hospital in Liverpool, England as she was moved out of isolation after battling Covid-19.

The six-month-old is believed to be one of the youngest people in England to catch the deadly virus.

The youngster named Erin was diagnosed with the virus 14 days ago and had been in isolation away from her mum Emma at Alder Hey Hospital.

The hospital shared video on Twitter of Erin coming out of isolation yesterday.

"Erin beat Covid-19 & received a guard of honour by the treating team on our HDU (high-dependency unit) as she was moved out of isolation," the tweet said.

The hospital also tweeted a statement from mother Emma as she thanked the "truly amazing" medical staff for caring for her baby.

"Thank you so much to each and every one of them, we couldn’t have got through it without them. They are all truly amazing and we will be forever grateful," she wrote.

Erin is still being treated for other conditions at Alder Hey Hospital, but is making good progress, according to the hospital.

The news comes as the UK became the fifth country in the world to report 20,000 Covid-19-related deaths.

The global death toll today past 200,000, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University.

