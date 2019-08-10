TODAY |

Horse winched from steep Los Angeles hillside with helicopter

Associated Press
More From
World
Animals
North America

The Los Angeles Fire Department has used a helicopter to hoist a fallen horse from the bottom of a steep hillside.

The horse was lifted to a large corral atop the Sunland-area hill today and lowered onto its side for a veterinary exam.

The Fire Department says the owner did not believe the 30-year-old horse was injured but it was not able to stand.

The city's Specialised Mobile Animal Rescue Team was called in and the horse was medicated in preparation for the hoist.

An LAFD helicopter was prepared by removing its water-dropping tank to expose a hook capable of hoisting the 453kg animal.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 30-year-old horse wasn’t believed to be injured but was unable to stand. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Animals
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Major roads affected after wild weather hits South Island
2
The young male walked into a Walmart and filmed the panic, and after leaving he was held at gunpoint by another man.
Man who walked into US store with loaded rifle and tactical gear arrested after bystander holds him at gunpoint
3
Passengers erupt in applause as Wellington train manager ejects woman for racist bullying
4
The former NRL star caught the eye in the Giants' 31-22 win over the Jets.
Valentine Holmes smashed, before impressing in NFL pre-season hit out
5
The three students were on their way home from school when an adult passenger started strangling the bus driver.
Brave Taupō students step in to stop man strangling their bus driver
MORE FROM
World
MORE
The Government has released details of a plan to improving recycling.

Australia plans to set date to ban exporting plastic waste
02:11
Troops are patrolling the streets and there’s a curfew in place.

No phone calls, no groceries: Kashmir on edge under lockdown
00:14
The big lock showed some nice hands and then some power in the lead-up to a try in Tonga’s 33-23 win.

Tonga hang on to down Canada in entertaining Pacific Nations Cup clash
FILE - In this June 18, 2019 file photo, Wayne Newton testifies in the trial of a man accused of burglarizing Newton's home, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. Newton is being sued by a Nevada woman claiming the entertainer's pet monkey bit and injured her daughter at his showpiece mansion in 2017. The lawsuit filed Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, seeking at least $15,000 and filed by Jocelyne Urena says her daughter was attacked by the monkey during a tour of Newton's former estate home. Urena's attorney and Newton's representatives did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File)

Las Vegas singer Wayne Newton sued over monkey biting girl visiting his home