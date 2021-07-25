TODAY |

Horse punched by protester in NSW bites back as public support floods in

An image has revealed the NSW police horse punched in the nose by a protestor in yesterday's anti-lockdown protest in Sydney retaliated shortly afterwards.

Tobruk the horse received treats from the public in the wake of the incident. Source: Mounted Unit - NSW Police Force

The horse, Tobruk, of the Mounted Unit of NSW Police Force, was uninjured in the incident but didn't take the punch on the nose, biting back in retaliation.

Two men have since faced court, accused among other offences of striking the police horse.

Support for the animal in the wake of the incident rolling in, including treats.

An image shows the police horse retaliating after it was punched during an anti-lockdown protest. Source: 1 NEWS

On its Facebook page, the unit thanked the public for their goodwill and sending treats to "beautiful brave Tobruk".

"We cannot thank you all enough for the support shown to our horses and staff." the post read.

"Carrots, apples, licorice, chocolate and bunches of flowers. Tobruk being extra spoilt by the yummy gifts today!!".

Twelve of the NSW Mounted Unit's horses, which operate in pairs, were at the protest - none were injured.

