Horror as two-year-old girl bitten by bear during family trip to Vancouver Zoo

Associated Press
A two-year-old girl was bitten on the arm by a bear at the Greater Vancouver Zoo according to The British Columbia Conservation Officer Service.

The service says it received information that a child was injured at the zoo in Langley due to a bite by a black bear.

British Columbia Emergency Health Services says it received a call and a patient was taken by helicopter to hospital in serious condition.

In a statement by Murray Smith, an inspector for the service in the Lower Mainland, the girl's arm was bitten.

Smith says officers from the service and the RCMP are investigating the incident.

The black bear enclosure at the zoo has been closed to the public until further notice but Smith says no animals will be euthanised as a result of the incident.

The zoo's animal care manager, Menita Prasad, told reporters "The zoo team is deeply shocked and saddened by the event that has happened."

Prasad said, "We are completing an investigation and as well as working closely with the conservation officer service and the local authorities to ensure that we are as safe as we possibly can and if there are areas for improvement then yes we will make the necessary changes."

A trip to the zoo turned horrific for Richard Hanson, father of the injured toddler. Source: Associated Press
