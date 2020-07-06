TODAY |

Horror as road rage driver appears to slam on brakes, causing motorcyclist to slam into back door

Source:  1 NEWS

A teen motorcyclist considers himself fortunate to have avoided serious injury after falling victim to what he calls a road rage incident while riding in Adelaide.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Learner rider Blair Simpson is thankful he wasn’t badly hurt on the Lonsdale Highway, but wants the other driver to hand themselves in. Source: Nine

Blair Simpson, 18, was riding on Friday when the driver of a white van swerved into his lane, before slamming on their brakes.

Mr Simpson hit the back of the van, having had no time to avoid the situation, which was captured on another driver's dash-cam.

He is seen falling to the ground, before getting up and gesturing at the other party.

He wants the other driver to hand themselves in.

"Own up to what you've done and be honest," he told Nine News. 

"[I'm] just in shock that somebody can just drive off like that after hitting a motorcycle rider."

While not badly hurt, his bike requires $1000 worth of repairs and Mr Simpson currently can't get to work.

He had a plea for other drivers.

"Just look out for us and don't brake. Check for a motorcycle driver – because it could be worse than what happened," he said.
 

World
Crime and Justice
Australia
Transport
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:46
'We'll be waiting' a while if Australia wants nationwide trans-Tasman bubble - Jacinda Ardern
2
Working from home once a week could save NZ over 84k tonnes of carbon emissions - official
3
Police searching for convicted murderer 16-year-old Haami Hanara
4
Todd Muller quizzed on his faith, contraception and his most embarrassing gaffe
5
Dan Carter clobbered on club rugby return before putting on masterclass
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:25

Nurse Jenny from Invercargill reunites with UK PM Boris Johnson after helping save his life

Inquiry launched to find who leaked personal details of Covid-19 cases

Two dead, eight injured in South Carolina nightclub shooting

Naked men and drunks: England assesses the reopening of pubs