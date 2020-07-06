Horror as road rage driver appears to slam on brakes, causing motorcyclist to slam into back door

A teen motorcyclist considers himself fortunate to have avoided serious injury after falling victim to what he calls a road rage incident while riding in Adelaide.

Blair Simpson, 18, was riding on Friday when the driver of a white van swerved into his lane, before slamming on their brakes.

Mr Simpson hit the back of the van, having had no time to avoid the situation, which was captured on another driver's dash-cam.

He is seen falling to the ground, before getting up and gesturing at the other party.

He wants the other driver to hand themselves in.

"Own up to what you've done and be honest," he told Nine News.

"[I'm] just in shock that somebody can just drive off like that after hitting a motorcycle rider."

While not badly hurt, his bike requires $1000 worth of repairs and Mr Simpson currently can't get to work.

He had a plea for other drivers.