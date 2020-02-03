Horror in Sydney as alleged drink driver kills three siblings and their cousin as they went to get ice cream

The father of three of the four children who died when they were run down after a ute mounted a western Sydney footpath has urged drivers to be careful as the family tries to come to terms with their devastating loss.



The man accused of their manslaughter and more than a dozen serious driving offences, meanwhile, will remain behind bars for at least another two months after failing to apply for bail.



Samuel William Davidson, 29, was allegedly three times over the legal blood alcohol limit on Saturday night when his Mitsubishi ute mounted a kerb in Oatlands and struck seven children on the footpath.



The children were believed to be going for ice cream.



Four children aged 13, 12, 11 and nine died at the scene while a nine-year-old boy is in a serious but stable condition in hospital and two girls aged 13 and 10 suffered minor injuries.



Davidson was arrested after returning a positive roadside breath test result and allegedly recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.15.



He has been charged with 20 offences including four counts of manslaughter, dangerous driving occasioning death and grievous bodily harm, negligent driving and drink-driving.



His case was yesterday heard at Parramatta Bail Court. He did not appear in court and did not apply for bail, which was formally refused by magistrate John McIntosh.



He's scheduled to return to Parramatta Local Court on April 2.



Mr McIntosh visibly shook his head while reading the facts of the case.



Three of the children killed in Saturday's incident were siblings from the Abdallah family and the fourth was their cousin, Veronique Sakr, aged 11.



Danny Abdallah, the father of Sienna, 9, Angelina, 12, and Anthony 13, told reporters on Sunday he and wife Leila were heartbroken.

They couple, who have three other children, both visited the site on Bettington Road on Sunday morning.



Distraught members of the Oatlands community on Sunday also placed flowers at the scene, with shrines established for each of the Abdallah children.



"I don't know what to say. I'm numb, probably that's what I feel at the moment. All I want to say is please, drivers, be careful," Mr Abdallah said.



"These kids were just walking innocently, enjoying each other's company ... and this morning I woke up and I have lost three kids."



The seriously injured child, a cousin to the dead Abdallah children, was taken to The Children's Hospital in Westmead in a critical condition and is now in a serious but stable condition.



NSW Ambulance Acting Superintendent Andrew McAlpine on Saturday evening said paramedics had attended a horrific scene.



"This is incredibly hard for the emergency services, notwithstanding the losses that the families have sustained," he told reporters.



"It's very, very difficult for police, for fire rescue, for paramedics to be confronted with such chaos and carnage."



NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy told reporters yesterday the driver was charged after refusing to be interviewed by police but they were speaking with witnesses.



"Tragedies do occur but in my time in policing, this is one of the most tragic involving young children dying," Mr Corboy said.

