Horror in Sydney as 92-year-old grandmother raped in her home

The "appalling" rape of a 92-year-old Sydney woman during a home invasion ranks among the worst attacks a veteran police officer has seen.



The Concord woman was confronted about 4am on Saturday by a man who sexually assaulted her, took cash and fled.



"It's probably one of the most appalling (incidents) I've seen in 30 years of policing," NSW Police Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad Acting Commander Chris Goddard said yesterday.



"Some of the most heinous crimes in the Crimes Act have been committed against this poor, defensiveness vulnerable member of our community."



The accused 28-year-old man was arrested on Sunday and charged with aggravated break and enter, aggravated sexual assault, sexual touching and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.



A Burwood magistrate remanded him in custody until the Strathfield man's next court appearance March 17.



The woman activated her emergency medical alarm during the attack, which alerted her son, who contacted emergency services.



Treated for cuts and bruises in hospital, she had since been released into the care of family, Detective Acting Superintendent Goddard said.



"With a 92-year-old person - frail, of age - those injuries will take some time to heal," he told reporters.



"(But) she's very strong-willed and very positive about this whole thing.



"She's getting better with each day."



The man charged over the attack was known to police and was spotted in Homebush by some "eagle-eyed" detectives.

