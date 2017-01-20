Horror in Melbourne: Child among three killed after car ploughs through central city streets in 'deliberate' incident

A young child has been confirmed among the three people killed after a car "deliberately" hit pedestrians along Melbourne's Bourke St mall.

A further 20 people were injured, some severely, in the incident which took place at 1.40pm local time.

In a media briefing earlier this afternoon police confirmed three people had been killed and said they believe the incident is connected to an earlier stabbing in the southern metro area.

"Our priority is now with the injured," Acting Commander Stuart Bateson from Victoria Police said.

Four children have been admitted to the Royal Children's Hospital, one in a critical condition.

A man dressed only in red underwear has been arrested and there is no further threat to the public, however they've been told to avoid the area.

It is not believed to be terror-related.

"There was a car that just sped along the footpath and hit people," a witness told police at the scene.

One witness told ABC radio he saw the car travelling along the footpath.

"It was a maroon Commodore travelling easily 70km/hr on the footpath. We heard thumps and there was people flying everywhere," he said.

The New Zealand High Commission in Canberra is working with local authorities to find out whether any Kiwis were involved.

"It's believed a car has hit pedestrians. A number of people have been injured," it said in a statement.

Pictures on social media show paramedics treating people on the street, while police cars have blocked off streets.

Several pictures also show police surrounding a wrecked red car further down Bourke St, near William St.