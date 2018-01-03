Horror crash kills six, including two children, on highway in Italy

Italian news reports say a fiery highway crash in northern Italy has killed six people.

RAI state TV quoted firefighters in Brescia as saying that five of the dead, including two children, were in a car, and the sixth victim was a truck driver.

RAI said A21 highway traffic had already slowed to a crawl because of an earlier accident today when a truck loaded with sand struck the car in front of it, which in turn slammed into a tanker truck whose flammable liquid cargo caught fire.

Authorities didn't immediately identify the liquid.