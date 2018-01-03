 

Horror crash kills six, including two children, on highway in Italy

Italian news reports say a fiery highway crash in northern Italy has killed six people.

The horrific crash killed six people including two children.
Source: Polizi Di Stati

RAI state TV quoted firefighters in Brescia as saying that five of the dead, including two children, were in a car, and the sixth victim was a truck driver.

RAI said A21 highway traffic had already slowed to a crawl because of an earlier accident today when a truck loaded with sand struck the car in front of it, which in turn slammed into a tanker truck whose flammable liquid cargo caught fire.

Authorities didn't immediately identify the liquid.

Firefighters were on the highway about 1.5 kilometres north of the crash site dealing with the earlier accident when the tanker truck caught fire. Thick, dark smoke was visible for miles.

