Horror after butchers slaughter runaway calf behind Connecticut Home Depot store

Associated Press
The slaughter in a Connecticut parking lot of a calf that escaped a butcher shop and led employees on a chase has sparked outrage by animal lovers and elicited racist messages online.

The calf broke out of the Saba Live Poultry store on July 13 and ran behind a Home Depot across the street.

When employees of the butchery finally did wrestle the calf to the ground, one slit its throat.

Dashboard camera footage from a Bloomfield Police Department officer shows the chase and the slaughter.

Store manager Bilal Musid apologised for the graphic end but said employees feared the animal would injure someone if not stopped.

Animal activists are decrying the public slaughter, and some people have seized on the fact that the shop is halal to make anti-Muslim comments online.

The butchers wrestled the calf to the ground and slit its throat, a horrifying scene that police caught on camera. Source: Associated Press
