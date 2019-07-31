Horror after butchers slaughter runaway calf behind Connecticut Home Depot store

The slaughter in a Connecticut parking lot of a calf that escaped a butcher shop and led employees on a chase has sparked outrage by animal lovers and elicited racist messages online.

The calf broke out of the Saba Live Poultry store on July 13 and ran behind a Home Depot across the street.

When employees of the butchery finally did wrestle the calf to the ground, one slit its throat.

Dashboard camera footage from a Bloomfield Police Department officer shows the chase and the slaughter.

Store manager Bilal Musid apologised for the graphic end but said employees feared the animal would injure someone if not stopped.