Horrifying sight as bushfires in Australian town turn sky red, as thousands take cover at beach

Fire has hit a Victorian coastal holiday town and thousands of people are being told to go and shelter at the beach and main boat ramp.

Thousands take cover at Mallacoota wharf Source: Twitter/@bluesfestblues

Authorities believe about 4000 people are still at Mallacoota, which has been hit by fire since about 8.30am today.

"It was pitch black up until two minutes ago and now half the sky is red, embers are dropping out of the sky," Mallacoota resident Mark told ABC about 10am.

"Everybody seems to be handling it quite well," he said.

"They're right next to the water, however there is also a fire pump that is using water from the lake." Visibility was down to about 50 metres, he said.

Emergency sirens have been sounding at the town, and the fire threatening the town has burnt more than 72,000 hectares.

"We have three strike teams in Mallacoota looking after 4000 people on the beach as the fire goes into that town," Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp told ABC News on Tuesday.

Power has been cut and AusNet Services is reporting 5700 properties in East Gippsland without electricity due to the fires, and another 1800 in northeast Victoria also down. Mobile and landline phone lines are also down in parts of the region.

"My home's in the fire path, I won't have a home, that's just the way it's going to be, we have to try and be calm," Mallacoota community radio presenter Francesca Winterson told ABC Gippsland.

Properties have been lost throughout East Gippsland but it's too early to confirm how many, Mr Crisp said.

The fires grew rapidly overnight due to winds and lightning strikes, ripping through more than 230,000 hectares.

East Gippsland mayor John White has been surveying the damage at Sarsfield.

"Originally I looked at some of the houses ... I couldn't believe the number that have been saved, the fires been burnt right up to them," he told AAP on Tuesday.

"And then I've gone a little bit further and a lot of the houses have been lost."

Seven emergency warnings, the highest alert level, remain in place across East Gippsland and there is another in place for a fire straddling the northeast Victoria-NSW border at Walwa/Corryong.

Lightning sparked hundreds of new fires in the region overnight, as the blazes created their own weather system.

"The satellite took an image of some of the heat tracks, it's several hours old now, but it's probably close to at least 60 per cent larger than it was yesterday, so much, much larger and that starts right up north of Gelantipy," incident controller Chris Eagle told ABC.

The Princes Highway is closed between Bairnsdale and Genoa. The fire has also crossed Great Alpine Road at Ensay.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews attended a briefing at the State Control Centre on Monday, cutting short his holidays.