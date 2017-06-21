Horrifying footage released showing US cop fatally shooting motorist seven times

The release of dashboard camera video of a black motorist's fatal shooting by a Minnesota police officer is renewing the pain of the event for many people.

Investigators released the video from St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez's squad car.

It was part of their investigation into 32-year-old Philando Castile's death. The footage was made public just days after Yanez was acquitted in the case.

Castile was shot last July in the St. Paul suburb of Falcon Heights after informing Yanez he had a gun.

Minneapolis Urban League President Steven Belton says the video showed "a 21st century lynching."