Horrific head-on collision between bus and truck in China leaves 18 people dead

Eighteen people have been killed and another 14 injured in a head-on collision between a passenger coach and a truck on a highway in central China, police said today.

The accident took place on Friday evening in Hunan province, south of the capital Beijing.

Footage from the scene showed both heavily damaged vehicles along the rain-slicked highway.

It appeared that one of the vehicles may have crossed a central divider.

Speeding, dangerous passing, poorly maintained vehicles and fatigued drivers are most often the cause of serious traffic accidents in China.

Despite vast improvements in safety, the World Health Organization says about 260-thousand Chinese die each year in traffic accidents, many of them pedestrians, bicyclists or motorcycle riders.