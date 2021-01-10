Horned rioter at forefront of US Capitol protests not eating in police custody

Jacob Chansley, the pro-Trump protestor who stormed the US Capitol last week wearing a horned headdress and no top, has made his first court appearance and has not eaten since being taken into custody.

Jacob Anthony Chansley has been charged after entering the US Capitol. Source: Associated Press

Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli or the QAnon Shaman, appeared in a Phoenix federal courtroom virtually today as he is being held in a quarantine section of a detention facility, according to ABC.

The Phoenix man is accused of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Both charges are federal misdemeanors.

However, the 33-year-old, who has often appeared in the costume at pro-Trump rallies, denies he broke the law.

"I'm not really all that worried about it because, in all honesty ... I didn't break any laws. I walked through open doors," Chansley told ABC.

According to the news outlet, a public defender told the judge Chansley was on an extremely restrictive diet, perhaps for religious reasons, and had not eaten since he was taken into custody.

Judge Deborah Fine said it was "deeply concerning". She ordered Chansley's public defender to work with the US Marshal's Office on his dietary concerns.

"He gets very sick if he doesn't eat organic food. Literally will get physically sick," Chansley's mother, Martha, who was at court, said.