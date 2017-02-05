 

'I was hoping to start a new life' - 140 Somali refugees set to leave for US forced back to camp

Around 140 Somali refugees, whose resettlement in the United States was stopped by President Donald Trump's executive order, have been sent back to their refugee camp instead, one of the refugees said overnight.

Refugees walk amongst huts at a refugee camp in Dadaab, Kenya. About 140 Somali refugees whose resettlement in the US this week was stopped by President Donald Trump's executive order have been sent back to Dadaab refugee camp in northern Kenya.

Refugees walk amongst huts at a refugee camp in Dadaab, Kenya. About 140 Somali refugees whose resettlement in the US this week was stopped by President Donald Trump's executive order have been sent back to Dadaab refugee camp in northern Kenya.

Source: AP Photo/Schalk van Zuydam

It was unclear why they were returned a day after a US court order blocked Mr Trump's ban on travellers and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries, including Somalia.

Officials with the International Organisation for Migration, which runs the transit center in Nairobi where the refugees had been waiting for their flights to the US, could not be reached for comment.

"How would you feel? One day you are telling friends bye, wishing them well, and the next you are back where you started," 28-year-old Nadir Hassan told The Associated Press by phone from the camp.

"My home for 27 years was a refugee camp. I was hoping to start a new life in the US, get an education, a job, a life. We feel bad."

He had been on a waiting list to leave for about a decade, he said.

The fate of the Somali refugees is especially uncertain because Kenya's government has vowed to close their Dadaab camp, the world's largest, by the end of May, citing security concerns.

Kenyan officials say the refugees will be returned to neighbouring Somalia, where the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group continues to carry out deadly attacks in the capital, Mogadishu, and elsewhere.

The Kenyan government says al-Shabab uses Dadaab as a recruiting and training ground for extremists who attack Kenya, but it has not presented any proof.

