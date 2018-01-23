Hopes US government shutdown will end as Democrats pledge vote to reopen

 

There are hopes the disruptive US government shutdown will come to an end after members of the Democrats and independents said they would vote for a short-term spending bill, reopening government. 

Hundreds of thousands of government employees will not be going to work.
Source: US ABC

It would enable funding until February 8, according to the Washington Post.

The shutdown effectively cleaved the federal workforce in half, sowing confusion and frustration among hundreds of thousands of affected workers, including some who reported to work today NZT (Monday US time) only to turn right back around.

"I'm on the shelf," Rusty Payne, a furloughed spokesman for the Drug Enforcement Administration, told The Associated Press.

At the State Department headquarters, workers were streaming out mid-morning clutching white slips of paper: furlough notices being handed out throughout the day. Workers were told to show up as usual and wait to be told whether they would be sent home. All US embassies and consulates overseas were remaining open, the State Department said, though some services could be reduced.

Furloughed employees are uncertain how long the partial lock-out will last and when they will be paid for the days they missed. The federal Office of Professional Management advised workers to refer to their home agency for guidance on reporting for duty.

Trump administration officials said they intend to minimise the effect of the shutdown, even though it's estimated that almost half of the 2 million civilian federal workers will be barred from doing their jobs as the shutdown extended into Monday.

Unions leaders said workers were struggling with the uncertainty that comes with not knowing when or if they will get paid.

Paychecks for the pay period that began Sunday (US time) may be affected by the shutdown, according to guidance the National Federation of Federal Employees sent to its members.

Congress must approve back pay for those who work during the shutdown and also for furloughed employees.


