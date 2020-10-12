Hopes one of world's oldest vaccines will lessen Covid-19's impact

As the world awaits a Covid-19 vaccine, British scientists are looking into whether an already existing one could be helpful.

It's hoped the Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine provides some protection against Covid-19.

The shot was developed to fight tuberculosis for in 1921. It's since been given to hundreds of millions of people.

According to the BBC, doctors now believe the BCG vaccine's effect on the immune system may lesson the impact of Covid-19.

Around 1000 people will take part in a trial at the University of Exeter in England to see if it will help against the coronavirus..

General Practitioner Dr Sam Hilton is among the participants as well as care home staff and other healthcare workers more exposed to the illness.

"There's quite a good theory behind why the BCG vaccine might make you less likely to get unwell when you Covid so I guess I see it as a potential for me to be protected a bit, which means I'm more likely to be able to come to work this winter," he says.

Hilton will be administered with either the BCG vaccine or a dumby, then researchers will see if the vaccine either alters the odds of getting Covid-19 or the severity of the infection.

Having had the vaccine in childhood will not help with Covid-19 today.

Data collected from the trial will be combined with studies in Australia, the Netherlands, Spain and Brazil.