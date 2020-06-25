Hopes are high as human trials get underway for several Covid-19 vaccines

The race is on to find a vaccine for Covid-19, with several trials around the world moving on to human trials.

There are currently more than 120 vaccines in the early stages of development, 13 of which have begun human trials. Several working vaccines will be needed to provide enough doses for everyone on the planet.



An earlier trial from Oxford University has now been rolled out in South Africa and Brazil, where the virus is yet to reach its peak.



Now, scientists at the Imperial College in London are taking an approach never tried before, where only a small dose is needed to be effective, according to the BBC.

Volunteer Kathy, 39, is one of 300 to receive the trial vaccine. She said she decided to participate in the trial after "not really knowing what I can do to help".

"This turned out to be something that I could do and understanding that it's not likely that things will get back to normal until there is a vaccine, so wanting to be part of that progress as well," she said.