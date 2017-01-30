'I hope we do a better job of that' - US actor Mahershala Ali gives emotional SAG awards speech about acceptance

US actor, Mahershala Ali gave an emotional speech talking of acceptance after winning best supporting actor at the Screen Actors Guild awards today.

The 42-year-old actor's moving politically aware speech at the awards today touched on acceptance and humanity.

"I think what I've learned from working on Moonlight, you see what happens when you persecute people, and they fold into themselves," he said.

"What I was so grateful about in having the opportunity to play Juan, was playing a gentleman who saw a young man folding into himself as a result of the persecution of his community and taking the opportunity to tell him that he mattered, that he was okay, and accept him, and I hope that we do a better job of that."

Ali looks to be teary-eyed when he paralleled the struggles of the young gay protagonist in Moonlight and his own journey to acceptance.

"My mother is an ordained minister, I am a Muslim. She didn't do backflips when I called her to tell her I'd converted 17 years ago," he said.

"I tell you now, we put things to the side, and I'm able to see her, she's able to see me. We love each other. The love has grown. And that stuff is minutiae, it's not that important."

Other winners today included the cast of Hidden Figures, who took top honours at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where much of the evening was dominated by protest against President Donald Trump's sweeping immigration order.

The best ensemble win for the African-American mathematician drama was a major surprise.

Though the Oscar front-runner La La Land wasn't nominated in the category, most expected the award to be between Moonlight or Manchester by the Sea.

Several Oscar favourites further cemented their front-runner status, including Emma Stone, Viola Davis and Mahershala Ali.