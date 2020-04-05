TODAY |

Hope for Kiwis stranded on cruise ships off American coast

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealanders stuck on three cruise ships off the coast of Florida have been given some much needed good news, finally able to begin to come home.

Passengers of the Zaandam and Rotterdam ships have been able to depart from Florida.

Fifteen Kiwis aboard the Zaandam and Rotterdam ships have been able to fly home from Fort Lauderdale.

Meanwhile a further 17 New Zealanders on board the Coral Princess have also been given hope, finally allowed to dock in Miami by local authorities.

"We've been facing disappointment after disappointment since Buenos Aires, probably the last two weeks and over," Kiwi Allan Ong told 1 NEWS.

"Anything can happen."

It's hoped they'll also be allowed to fly home, following mandatory health checks.
 

