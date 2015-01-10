 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Honolulu officials crack down on Uber surge pricing - set to pass law capping Uber price

share

Source:

Associated Press

Honolulu leaders planned to vote today on a measure that would limit prices charged by ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft during peak demand, what the companies say would be the first restriction of its kind in the United States.

The measure would prevent "surge pricing" if increased rates are higher than the maximum fare set by the city.

Uber sent emails to customers across the island of Oahu, which is where the rates would apply, urging them to oppose the rules that would impose "outdated taxi-style requirements on rideshare".

Oahu taxi drivers have been at odds with those who drive for mobile apps that connect riders with nearby drivers. Taxi companies complain that companies such as Uber and Lyft create an unfair playing field because they face fewer restrictions.

David Jung, owner of EcoCab Hawaii wrote in testimony supporting the measure that it's wrong to allow companies to set prices without city control.

Robert Deluze, owner of Roberts Taxis, said Uber and Lyft used surge pricing during pickups for military members coming off the USS Theodore Roosevelt and the USS Bonhomme Richard, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported last month.

Military members paid as much as $221 to get from Pearl Harbor to Waikiki, he said, while the maximum taxi meter rate was $44 or less.

In a fact sheet, Uber said surge pricing gives drivers the incentive to work in busier areas, which lowers wait times for riders and ensures reliability.

Riders and drivers who submitted testimony opposing the measure said taxis aren't as reliable or affordable as ride-hailing companies.

Uber driver Lisa Gonzales wrote that she drives to help support her family of six. During surge pricing, passengers have the option to accept or reject costs.

"There is a need for more drivers in one area causing the price to increase during a certain time, or they can wait for the price to decrease when the need for drivers lessens," she wrote. "It is based on supply and demand. Mostly, what the consumer wants to pay."

Uber and Lyft officials testified in City Council committees last month that the cap on surge pricing would be the first such restriction on the companies in the country, the Honolulu newspaper reported.

Tabatha Chow, Uber's senior operations manager for Hawaii, would likely be testifying Wednesday, a spokesman said in an email.

Smartphone technology allows thousands of drivers in Hawaii to provide residents, visitors and neighbors with safe and easily accessible rides. It also allows for precision in location, distance and cost in a way that is transparent for consumers, Timothy Burr Jr., Lyft director of public policy, wrote in a letter to the council's Committee on Budget last month.

If council members approve the measure, city attorneys will review it before it goes to the mayor. Mayor Kirk Caldwell would have 10 days to sign it into law, allow it to become law without his signature or veto it.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:16
1
North Taranaki SPCA have released footage of the cat, after he was found clinging to a Chevy Camaro outside a New Plymouth hotel.

Watch: Cat loses claws clinging to car grill space for 360km drive from Auckland to New Plymouth


2
Dr John Cameron says the last influenza strain from Mexico has a "nasty habit" of killing pregnant woman.

Most read story: Doctor who caused baby to be decapitated during birth cleared of misconduct

00:12
3
Farmer Barend Swanepoel saw the fireball crash to earth in Ottosdal, near the border with Botswana.

Most watched: Asteroid, caught on video, slams into rural South African farm at 50 times the speed of sound

4

One in five inner city Auckland homes bought by foreigners in March quarter

5

Live stream: 1 News at Midday

Live stream: 1 News at Midday

Watch TVNZ's lunchtime bulletin every weekday from 12pm.

One in five inner city Auckland homes bought by foreigners in March quarter

Chinese overseas tax residents purchased 504 homes nationwide in the period.


03:35
DNS Science's Graham Leonard said the temperature increase on Mt Ruapehu’s crater lake is not unusual.

Kiwi volcanologist says rising Mt Ruapehu temperatures 'typical' but there is 'potential for it to erupt'

DNS Science's Graham Leonard said the warming of Mt Ruapehu’s crater lake is not unusual.

03:54
Professor James Higham says films like 'Blackfish' have led many to frown on zoos keeping large, intelligent creatures locked up.

'There are questions of both physical and mental wellbeing' - Professor says attitudes toward keeping animals in zoos shifting

Auckland Zoo yesterday euthanised its two ageing lions Kura and Amira, who were 19 and 17 respectively.

00:22
The transport agency says there is high chance of black ice around Southland and Otago.

Desert Road shut and more snow possible as motorists in deep south warned to watch for black ice

Conditions nationwide are predicted to settle somewhat this weekend after this week brought flooding and heavy snow to some areas.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 