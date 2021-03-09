TODAY |

Hong Kong suspends Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines over packaging defects

Source:  Associated Press

Hong Kong suspended vaccinations using BioNTech shots today after officials were informed by distributor Fosun PHARMA that one batch had defective bottle lids.

Pfizer vaccines. Source: Associated Press

The suspension was immediate while Fosun PHARMA and BioNTech, the German company which created the vaccine with American pharmaceutical firm Pfizer, investigate the matter, according to a statement by the Hong Kong government.

BioNTech and Fosun PHARMA have not found any reason to believe the product is unsafe, according to the statement. However, vaccinations will be halted as a preventive and safety measure.

The defective lids were found on vaccines from batch number 210202. A separate batch of vaccines, 210104, will also be not be administered.

Macao said today that residents would not receive BioNTech vaccinations from the affected batch.

All community centers in Hong Kong administering the BioNTech vaccine have temporarily suspended vaccinations, and residents who already made appointments for today need not proceed to the centres, the government said.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the vaccine being used in New Zealand. 1 NEWS has reached out to the Ministry of Health to see if the issue will affect the rollout here.

World
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:26
Witness speaks of horror as Mainfreight driver caught on camera pulling risky overtaking manoeuvre
2
Returning Kiwis must stay in NZ for 180 days to be exempt from MIQ costs
3
Remains found in search for Christchurch tramper missing since November
4
Central Auckland supermarket closed for deep-clean yesterday after potential link to Covid-19 MIQ case
5
North Canterbury town offering four-bedroom homes for around $350,000 as part of new-build scheme
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:14

Government reveals who may be eligible for an early Covid-19 jab so they can travel overseas

No new Covid-19 cases in community reported, as household contact of MIQ worker tests negative
02:46

Western Sydney man rescues pet emu from floodwaters near river

Central Auckland supermarket closed for deep-clean yesterday after potential link to Covid-19 MIQ case