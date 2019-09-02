TODAY |

Hong Kong students plan to strike on first day of school as commutes disrupted

Associated Press
On the first day of school today, secondary students in Hong Kong supplemented their formal white uniforms with gas masks, goggles and hard hats as they planned to strike in a show of continued commitment to a fiery anti-government protest movement.

The semiautonomous Chinese territory has been rocked by nearly three months of pro-democracy protests calling for electoral reforms and an independent inquiry into police conduct.

The youth-dominated demonstrations will be tested as classes resume and many protestors are expected to go back to school following the summer break. A strike was scheduled for today for student protesters to skip classes and congregate at a public square in central Hong Kong.

At St. Francis' Canossian College, a girls' school, uniformed students kneeled in a line and held up hand-painted signs that read: "The five major demands: Not one is dispensable."

The protestors' demands include dropping charges against demonstrators who have been arrested and formally withdrawing an extradition bill that would allow Hong Kong residents to be sent to mainland China to stand trial.

Some demonstrators disrupted the morning commute by blocking train doors, attempting to evade riot police who were hot on their heels by moving quickly between multiple public transit stations.

Officers at Lok Fu station hit protestors with batons and arrested one. Another three were arrested at Lai King station.

Earlier, the MTR Corp. suspended train service to the airport after several hundred protestors gathered there following calls online to disrupt transportation. They blocked buses arriving at the airport but police in riot helmets kept them out of the terminal.

The protestors accuse Beijing and the government of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam of eroding the autonomy and civil liberties promised when the former British colony was returned to China in 1997.

Demonstrators blocked access roads and sabotaged rail links, causing dozens of flights to be delayed or cancelled. Source: BBC
