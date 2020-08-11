TODAY |

Hong Kong residents line up to buy newspapers, one day after pro-democracy publisher arrested

Source:  Associated Press

Long lines of people bought up copies of the Apple Daily paper at Hong Kong newsstands today to support a free press in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

People queue up at a news stand to buy copies of Apple Daily at a downtown street in Hong Kong Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Source: Associated Press

The public support came one day after police arrested the publisher of the pro-democracy paper and raided its premises in the most significant enforcement yet of Hong Kong's new national security law.

“The government is suppressing freedom of the press,” said Michael Hung, who bought two copies for 10 Hong Kong dollars.

The newsstand operator said he had sold 200 of his allotment of about 300 papers by late morning. On at typical day, he sells about 100 copies.

At least 200 police descended on the headquarters of Next Digital, which publishes the Apple Daily, and carted away boxes of what they said was evidence a few hours later.

Earlier, owner Jimmy Lai, his two sons and others from the company were detained under the national security law. An aide to Lai said they were suspected of collusion with a foreign power, which the law criminalises. Police did not release details.

The arrests, along with that of democracy activist Agnes Chow on Monday night, have stoked fears that authorities are using the new law to suppress dissent and free speech.

World
Asia
Media
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Judith Collins tells Aussie media NZ Government is 'useless', has achieved 'almost nothing'
2
Jenny-May Clarkson to move to Breakfast presenter role, Hayley Holt joining 1 NEWS Sport
3
Christchurch rest home residents in lockdown, tested for Covid-19 due to flu-like symptoms
4
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
5
Māori, Pasifika boys on Gold Coast say they were targeted by mall security - 'That breaks our heart'
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Jenny-May Clarkson to move to Breakfast presenter role, Hayley Holt joining 1 NEWS Sport
06:24

'Web' of manipulation exposed in new documentary series about sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
00:20

Astonishing vision shows three obliterated Baltimore homes as gas explosion kills one
00:29

Secret Service pull Donald Trump from White House press conference as 'armed suspect' shot outside