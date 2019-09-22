TODAY |

Hong Kong readies for more protests after night of clashes

Young protesters, many wearing masks to disguise their identity, filled the open areas of a Hong Kong shopping mall today and chanted slogans and held up signs calling for democracy and other demands of their months-long movement.

Backed by a few on musical instruments, they sang what has become their anthem, many lining the balustrades for several floors up overlooking where others gathered in the wide space below.

The latest gathering came after a night of violent clashes in which the police used tear gas and rubber rounds against protesters who threw gasoline bombs toward them and set fires in streets.

Transit authorities closed the two intermediate stations on the airport express train to guard against a possible disruption of transportation to the transportation hub.

Tear gas fills the street as protesters continue to battle with police on the streets of Hong Kong yesterday. Source: Associated Press

The Hong Kong International Airport Authority said that the train would operate only between the airport and the terminus station in the centre of the city today. Some airport bus routes have also been suspended. Passengers were advised to leave sufficient time to reach the airport.

The anti-government protesters are making several demands including fully democratic elections in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.

They also want an independent investigation into alleged police violence in suppressing the protests.

