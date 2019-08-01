TODAY |

Hong Kong protestors should be lauded for fighting 'increasingly Orwellian system' - policy expert

1 NEWS
More From
World
Social Issues
Asia

Pro-democracy protestors in Hong Kong should be admired for continuing to push back against China's "increasingly Orwellian system" as Chinese forces reportedly gathered near the Hong Kong border amid rising tensions, a foreign affairs analyst and academic says.

It comes after 43 people appeared in a Hong Kong court charged with rioting after eight consecutive weeks of anti-government protests.

Last week, masked assailants attacked protestors and commuters on a Hong Kong subway station. Police officers were accused of failing to intervene in the attack. Meanwhile, 10 other protestors were injured this week after they were pelted with fireworks in a drive-by attack outside a Hong Kong police station.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The activists were gathered outside the police station where a number of protestors were being held. Source: Breakfast

Busan National University professor Robert Kelly, who is visiting New Zealand, called the rising tensions between China and the former British colony "a really, really difficult dilemma for the Chinese Communist Party".

"Everyone remembered Tiananmen Square, and the real concern, I think, for the Chinese government now for 20 years has been that Hong Kong democracy and freedom could spread into the mainland," he told TVNZ1's Breakfast.

"This is the most, sort of, extreme outburst in Hong Kong against the party's desire to sort of implement further mainland control."

The acclaimed foreign affairs analyst said it "wouldn’t surprise" him if "at some point, that the Chinese Communist Party actually sent their security force".

"I don't think there'd be the military – that would be a pretty extreme step – but I would imagine that there’s a limit to how much longer they'll allow these protests to go."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Dozens of demonstrators have been arrested. Source: BBC

Mr Kelly called the Hong Kong protestors’ actions "very admirable", noting that they are "doing the best they can to sort of carve out and maintain this sort of special, unique Hong Kong" in the wake of an "increasingly Orwellian system in China with all the social control and all the cameras everywhere and social credit".

He added that westerners "should sort of admire the protesters for pushing back" on China as they attempt to regain control over the autonomous territory.

"Ultimately, if China’s ever going to liberalise, it's going to look a lot like what Hong Kong is now," he said. "Hong Kong is sort of like a tiny little model of what China might be, as opposed to what it is now."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Protestors ransacked Parliament over a draft law that would make extradition to China easier. Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Kelly said tensions are unlikely to mirror the horror of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, in which troops with assault rifles and tanks fired at demonstrators. The estimated death toll from the incident varies from several hundred people to several thousand.

"My sense is the [Communist Party] has probably learned its lesson from Tiananmen and the crackdown will be a lot more benign," he said.

"I don't think you'll see things like armoured vehicles and stuff like you did last time, but there will probably be these things like curfews; there'll probably be military forces or security forces filling public spaces and stuff like that – shutting down public transportation and things like that.

"The Chinese really got burned pretty badly in the wake of Tiananmen Square where everybody remembers the image of Tank Man and stuff like that. The party's pretty smart – I don’t think they’ll do that again."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Professor Robert Kelly discussed the growing tensions between Hong Kong and China. Source: Breakfast
More From
World
Social Issues
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Members of heavy metal band Rammstein share kiss in protest of Russia anti-LGBT laws
2
The video was released in support of the All Blacks’ trip to Japan for the Rugby World Cup.
Watch: New Air NZ safety video features current and legendary All Blacks, Suits star and Cliff Curtis
3
Tuariki John Delamere talked to TVNZ1’s Breakfast about the rights and wrongs of Australia’s incoming visa requirements.
PM's upset over Australia's deportation of Kiwis is 'hypocrisy', ex-immigration minister says
4
Sonny Bill Williams hits out at those saying he's under pressure to retain All Blacks spot
5
The Kiwi star scored from the spot before his side crashed to defeat.
Kiwi Sarpreet Singh holds nerve, scores for Bayern in penalty shootout against Tottenham
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Members of heavy metal band Rammstein share kiss in protest of Russia anti-LGBT laws
FILE - In this June 4, 1995 file photo, Harold Prince holds his Tony award for best director in a musical for "Show Boat," at Broadway's Minskoff Theater in New York. Prince, who pushed the boundaries of musical theater with such groundbreaking shows as âThe Phantom of the Oepra,â "Cabaret," "Company" and "Sweeney Todd" and won a staggering 21 Tony Awards, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, after a brief illness in Reykjavik, Iceland. He was 91. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Broadway director and producer Hal Prince has died
FILE - This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein. A judge denied bail for jailed financier Jeffrey Epstein on sex trafficking charges Thursday, July 18, 2019, saying the danger to the community that would result if the jet-setting defendant was free formed the "heart of this decision." (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP)

Judge sets tentative date for Jeffrey Epstein's trial
01:51
Footage allegedly filmed onboard from Australia led authorities to stop it sailing until a guarantee on safety standards.

Animal cruelty charges for exporter after 2400 sheep die on ship bound for Middle East