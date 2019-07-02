Hong Kong protestors break into legislature, spray paint pro-democracy slogans

Hundreds of protestors in Hong Kong swarmed into the legislature's main building last night, tearing down portraits of legislative leaders and spray-painting pro-democracy slogans on the walls of the main chamber.

The sharp escalation in tactics came on the anniversary of the former British colony's return to China, a city holiday, and reflected mounting frustration with Hong Kong's leader for not responding to protestors' demands after several weeks of demonstrations.

The protestors whacked away at thick glass windows until they shattered and broke and pried open steel security gates and propped them open with barricades to get inside. Police in riot gear retreated as the protestors entered about 9pm (local time), avoiding a confrontation and giving them the run of the building.

They stood on lawmakers' desks in the main legislative chamber, painted over the territory's emblem high up on a wooden wall and wrote slogans calling for a democratic election of the city's leader and denouncing now-suspended extradition legislation that sparked the protests. Many wore yellow and white helmets, face masks and the black T-shirts that have become their uniform.

Police announced about 10.30pm that they would clear the area, asking protestors to leave and warning they would use "appropriate force" if they encountered resistance.

The actions prompted organisers of a separate peaceful march against the extradition bill to change the endpoint of their protest from the legislature to a nearby park, after police asked them to either call it off or change the route. Police wanted the march to end earlier in the Wan Chai district, but organisers said that would leave out many people who planned to join the march along the way.

Police estimated 190,000 people joined the peaceful march, the third major one in as many weeks.

Hong Kong has been wracked by weeks of protests over a government attempt to change extradition laws to allow suspects to be sent to China to face trial. The proposed legislation, on which debate has been suspended indefinitely, increased fears of eroding freedoms in the territory, which Britain returned to China on July 1, 1997.

Protestors want the bills formally withdrawn and Hong Kong's embattled leader, Carrie Lam, to resign.

Protesters deface the Hong Kong logo at the Legislative Council. Source: Associated Press

Lam, who has come under withering criticism for trying to push the legislation through, pledged to be more responsive to public sentiment but has not responded directly to protestors' demands.

In an address after a flag-raising ceremony marking the anniversary of the handover, Lam said the protests and two marches that attracted hundreds of thousands of participants have taught her that she needs to listen better to youth and people in general.



"This has made me fully realize that I, as a politician, have to remind myself all the time of the need to grasp public sentiments accurately," she told the gathering in the city's cavernous convention centre.

She insisted her government has good intentions, but said "I will learn the lesson and ensure that the government's future work will be closer and more responsive to the aspirations, sentiments and opinions of the community."

Thousands of people joined Hong Kong's latest protest rally capping a daylong appeal to world leaders ahead of a G-20 summit this week that brings together the heads of China, the United States and other major nations. Source: Associated Press

Security guards pushed pro-democracy lawmaker Helena Wong out of the room as she shouted at Lam to resign and withdraw the "evil" legislation. She later told reporters she was voicing the grievances and opinions of the protestors, who could not get into the event.



The extradition bill controversy has given fresh momentum to Hong Kong's pro-democracy opposition movement, awakening broader concerns that China is chipping away at the rights guaranteed to Hong Kong for 50 years under a "one country, two systems" framework. The two marches in June drew more than a million people, according to organiser estimates.

Jimmy Sham, a leader of the pro-democracy group that organised the march, told the crowd that Lam had not responded to their demands because she is not democratically elected. The leader of Hong Kong is chosen by a committee dominated by pro-China elites.



"We know that Carrie Lam can be so arrogant," Sham said, rallying the crowd under a blazing sun before the start of the march at Victoria Park. "She is protected by our flawed system."

The protestors are also demanding an independent inquiry into police actions during a June 12 protest, when officers used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse a demonstration that blocked the legislature on the day that debate on the bill had been scheduled to resume.



The police say the use of force was justified, but since then have largely adopted softer tactics, even as protestors besieged police headquarters in recent days, pelting it with eggs and spray-painting slogans on its outer walls.

The area around Golden Bauhinia Square, where the flag-raising ceremony took place, was blocked off from Saturday to prevent protestors from gathering to disrupt it. Before the morning ceremony, protestors trying to force their way to the square were driven back by officers with plastic shields and batons, the retreating protestors pointing open umbrellas to ward off pepper spray.



"We are horrified, this is our obligation to do this, we are protecting our home," said Jack, a 26-year-old office worker who would only give his first name. "I don't know why the government is harming us. It's harming the rule of law, the rule of law is the last firewall between us and the Chinese Communist Party."

Protesters hold up their mobile phone lights as they surround the police headquarters in Hong Kong. Source: Associated Press

The extradition legislation has drawn opposition from the legal profession, commercial groups and foreign nations, reflecting Hong Kong's status as an international business center with a strong independent judiciary and high degree of transparency.

During a brief visit to Mongolia on Monday, US National Security Adviser John Bolton said Washington expects "China like every other country to adhere to its international obligations" regarding Hong Kong.