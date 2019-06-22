TODAY |

Hong Kong protest ends peacefully with demands unmet

Associated Press
Protesters in Hong Kong have ended their overnight siege of police headquarters peacefully, disappointed that their demands for the territory's leader to formally withdraw a contentious extradition bill and police to apologise for heavy handed tactics are unmet.

Today, police cleared the streets of barriers set up by protesters to snarl traffic in the Asian financial centre, and only a few groups in the mostly youthful crowd remained. Many slept outside the legislature.

Hong Kong has been rocked by major protests for the past two weeks over legislative proposals that many view as eroding the territory's judicial independence and, more broadly, as a sign of Chinese government efforts to chip away at the freedoms of the semi-autonomous city.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam indefinitely suspended debate on the bills a week ago, making it likely they would die. But protesters are demanding that she formally withdraw the proposed changes to the extradition laws. Some also want her to resign.

Some demonstrators said in TV interviews that they had made their point but were disappointed that neither the police nor government leaders had come to talk to them.

Protesters hold up their mobile phone lights as they surround the police headquarters in Hong Kong on Friday, June 21, 2019. Several hundred mainly student protesters gathered outside Hong Kong government offices Friday morning, with some blocking traffic on a major thoroughfare, after a deadline passed for meeting their demands related to controversial extradition legislation that many see as eroding the territory's judicial independence. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Protesters hold up their mobile phone lights as they surround the police headquarters in Hong Kong. Source: Associated Press
