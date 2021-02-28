TODAY |

Hong Kong police detain 47 pro-democracy activists on subversion charges

Source:  Associated Press

Hong Kong police today detained 47 pro-democracy activists on charges of conspiracy to commit subversion under the sweeping national security law.

Former legislator and District Council member Gary Fan who was arrested under Hong Kong's national security law arrives at a police station in Hong Kong. Source: Associated Press

The former lawmakers and democracy advocates had been previously arrested in January but were released.

They are currently detained again and will appear in court tomorrow, police said in a statement.

They allegedly violated the new national security law that was imposed by Beijing for participating in unofficial election primaries for the semi-autonomous territory’s legislature last year.

The defendants include 39 men and eight women aged between 23 and 64, police said.

