Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, critic of China's authoritarian rule, arrested under security law

An aide to Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai says Lai was arrested today under the city’s national security law on suspicion of collusion with foreign powers.

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai Source: Associated Press

“Jimmy Lai is being arrested for collusion with foreign powers at this time,” Mark Simon wrote on Twitter.

Hong Kong police said in a statement that seven people had been arrested on suspicion of violating the national security law, but did not reveal the names of those arrested.

Lai, who owns popular tabloid Apple Daily, is an outspoken pro-democracy figure in Hong Kong and regularly criticises China’s authoritarian rule.